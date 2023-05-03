Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $203.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

