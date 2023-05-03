Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Boosted by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $96.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

