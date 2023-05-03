Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Varex Imaging updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-$0.40 EPS.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,983. The firm has a market cap of $836.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $23.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Varex Imaging

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

