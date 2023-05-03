VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Up 12%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating) shot up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 132,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 154,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$20.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

