Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.54

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.54 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.52). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.52), with a volume of 49,719 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, insider Mark Adams purchased 23,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £10,067.16 ($12,577.66). Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

