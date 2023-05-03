Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Verisk Analytics also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.20 to $5.50 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $16.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.86. The company had a trading volume of 893,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $206.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,659,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

