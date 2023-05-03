Veritex Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veritex in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VBTX. Stephens lowered their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Veritex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,420 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,172 shares of company stock valued at $320,195. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

