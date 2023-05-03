Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Sells $1,175,262.24 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 455,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,262.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,976,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,220,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. 311,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,336. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 351,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 130,487 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

