Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.32 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and $51,364.60 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,320.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00303615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00538599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00066789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00411637 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,669,647 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.