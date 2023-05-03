VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.92.

VICI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,892. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in VICI Properties by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,429,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,465 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

