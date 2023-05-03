Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

