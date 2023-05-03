Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.16

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 489035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Vita Coco Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 128.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 952,740 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,275,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 275,892 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

