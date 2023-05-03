Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 291.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,650 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,910,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 540,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,233,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 134,092 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.