Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE IAE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,270. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.