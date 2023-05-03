Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IAE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,270. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAE. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 837,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 71,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 811,065 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

