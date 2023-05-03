Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 930,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,104. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

In other news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

