Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

VYGR stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $300.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.13. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $34,221.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,653 shares of company stock valued at $205,855 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.