W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.00

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 104880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.20 ($1.21).

W.A.G payment solutions Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £698.64 million and a PE ratio of 4,858.20.

About W.A.G payment solutions

(Get Rating)

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. The company uses its proprietary technology to enhance performance of commercial road transport operators by providing a range of integrated services, including frictionless energy and toll payments, tax refunds, vehicle information and telematics, smart routing, and other services, including through its Road Lords app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.A.G payment solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.A.G payment solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.