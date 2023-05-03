Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Trading 1.7% Higher

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as €140.45 ($154.34) and last traded at €139.95 ($153.79). 200,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €137.55 ($151.15).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($181.32) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €202.00 ($221.98) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €146.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €133.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

