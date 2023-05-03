Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Wajax Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Wajax stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.85. 5,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,204. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$17.25 and a twelve month high of C$25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$533.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38.
Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$541.30 million for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Research analysts forecast that Wajax will post 3.0481622 EPS for the current year.
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.
