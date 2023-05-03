Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $407.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

