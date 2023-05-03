Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $232,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,197,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 390,542 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,193.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

