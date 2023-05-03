Waltonchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $15.87 million and $1.12 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,334,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,359,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

