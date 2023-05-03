Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $544,826.58 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $48.01 million and approximately $544,826.58 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00059426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,482,434 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

