Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Hits $48.04 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $48.04 million and $586,853.96 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000842 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,482,433 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.