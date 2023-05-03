Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.16

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.16 and traded as low as $13.68. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 80,499 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSBF shares. TheStreet lowered Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

