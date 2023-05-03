Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $345.16

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $345.16 and last traded at $345.16, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $345.16.
Watsco Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.40 and its 200-day moving average is $289.25.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.
Watsco Announces Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
