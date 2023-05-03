WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. WEC Energy Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

WEC opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

