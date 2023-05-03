Wedbush Comments on IVERIC bio, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for IVERIC bio in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ISEE. HC Wainwright downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Shares of ISEE opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,708.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $4,033,781. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

