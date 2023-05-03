Wedbush Weighs in on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $13.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.27.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $311.59 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $291.00 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $7,272,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

