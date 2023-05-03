Weil Company Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.38. 1,472,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,988. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

