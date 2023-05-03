Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77), RTT News reports. Welltower had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower updated its FY23 guidance to $3.39-3.54 EPS.

Welltower Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WELL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.47. 827,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,144. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $91.13. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.50%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.