Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77), RTT News reports. Welltower had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower updated its FY23 guidance to $3.39-3.54 EPS.
Welltower Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of WELL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.47. 827,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,144. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $91.13. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.50%.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.