Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 280,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 220.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $115,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.