Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of WABC stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 280,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $63.86.
Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation
About Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.
