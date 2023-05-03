Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.16

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and traded as high as $9.28. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 168,430 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW)
