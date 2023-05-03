Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.16

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and traded as high as $9.28. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 168,430 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

