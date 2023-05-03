Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:WMC opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 719.98, a current ratio of 719.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.79%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

WMC has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

