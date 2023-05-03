Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Down 4.8 %
NYSE:WMC opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 719.98, a current ratio of 719.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.65.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.79%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WMC has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
