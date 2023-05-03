Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Western Union Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Western Union by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,796,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,187,000 after purchasing an additional 824,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.