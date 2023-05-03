Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.
Western Union Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of WU stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.85.
Western Union Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.
A number of analysts recently commented on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
