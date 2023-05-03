Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 14,368,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,240,881. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on WU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 445,385 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,796,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,187,000 after acquiring an additional 824,392 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

