Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.59% of Weyerhaeuser worth $134,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 31,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WY. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Insider Activity

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. 1,664,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,713. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

