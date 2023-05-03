WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0401

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $30.67 million and approximately $708,796.01 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00305593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018519 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001089 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.