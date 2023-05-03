Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $29.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.