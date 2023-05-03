William Blair Comments on Addus HomeCare Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Addus HomeCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $917,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 122.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,142 shares of company stock worth $1,151,884 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

