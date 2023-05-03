WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

WisdomTree Stock Up 1.5 %

WisdomTree stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $925.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.28 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 16.82%. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WisdomTree Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.