WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.50

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 37598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $493,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $211,000.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

