Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.30

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.32 ($0.03), with a volume of 114007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.75.

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

