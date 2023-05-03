Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.77

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.77 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 504996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at about $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 120.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

