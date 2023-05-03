Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.

Woodward Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $116.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Woodward

In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Woodward by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.90.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

