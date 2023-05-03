Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Truist Financial

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Workiva Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $57,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Workiva by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 825,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after acquiring an additional 243,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

