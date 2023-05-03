Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

WK has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Down 2.9 %

WK stock opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $104.76.

Insider Activity at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.