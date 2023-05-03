Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $90.34 million and approximately $88,486.85 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,081,580,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,791,741,413 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,081,547,320 with 1,791,708,023 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0523473 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $103,770.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

