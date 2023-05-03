Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.10. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 4,521 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

