XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

