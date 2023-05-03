XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $8.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT)
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.